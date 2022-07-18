ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vols win NBA summer league championship

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJiRI_0gjZXzZh00

Portland defeated New York, 85-77, Sunday, winning the NBA summer league championship at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two former Tennessee basketball players made contributions for the Trail Blazers.

Kyle Alexander came off the bench and played 16 minutes. He recorded 14 points, four rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist.

Alexander was 4-for-6 in field goal attempts, 2-for-5 in three-point attempts and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Keon Johnson started for Portland and played 31 minutes. He recorded two points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist.

Johnson was 1-for-6 from the floor and 0-for-4 in three-point attempts.

Comments / 0

 

