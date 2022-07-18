ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Ever Spotted a Mountain Lion in Your Yard in Grand Junction, Colorado?

By Wes Adams
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Question for our listeners who live in the Monument Village neighborhood in Grand Junction...have you seen any mountain lions lately?. Shout out to Brenna Fowler on Facebook for sharing the video of this kitty that must have snuck out of someone's house, right?. Mountain Lion near Monument Village. Brenna...

1230 ESPN

A Pictorial History of Trains in Western Colorado

Tens of thousands of negatives from Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant have been recently discovered. These images capture trains and railroad workers from Western Colorado. Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado. Robert Grant served as a photographer at the Daily Sentinel from the late 1930s until his retirement in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Cooling stations in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - So far this year we have reached eight days of triple digit temperatures and today is no exception. So, how are residents expected to cool off? Well, where I come from the city offers multiple places known as “cooling stations” for residents who need to beat the heat. But, as I found out not a lot of people in Grand Junction have heard of this summertime necessity.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Axel’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the week, Axel!. Axel is a one-year-old Boxer. Even for his young age he is calm and walks well on a leash. Axel is very friendly and has the signature Boxer butt wiggle with his docked tail. He is affectionate and loves to give kisses and get into your personal space.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KKCO GV POWER SCAM

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER IN JAIL AFTER A STABBING AT HAWTHORNE PARK EARLIER TODAY..
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

$1.8 Million Grand Junction Home With Pond + Vineyard for Sale

The $1.8 million Grand Junction home has a pond with its dock as well as a vineyard. There's definitely plenty of space since the 4,200 square foot home sits on over 10 acres. This western Colorado property is described as a "beautiful home in a private park-like setting" according to the listing. And although it's very private, it's still conveniently close to places such as Canyon View Park and Mesa Mall, which are both less than 15 minutes away.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Guest Column: Anchors away and ships ahoy in downtown Rifle

Regardless of your political affiliation, or culinary tastes, downtown Rifle has lost one of its anchor merchants. For better, or worse Shooter’s Grill is closing its downtown location. No more cameras, no more swag, and no more meals. News outlets are reporting that the new owners of the downtown building won’t be renewing the restaurant’s lease. The sign is out. “See you later.” The end of an era. Anchor’s away and ship’s ahoy.
RIFLE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mall-Goers Question Active Shooter Protocols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Patrons of Mesa Mall questioned whether or not there are protocols in place when they found some stores had locked their doors, while others were operating like business as usual. Mesa Mall did decline questions from KREX reporters, however, they did issue a statement stating “the...
FOX31 Denver

Colorado inmate escapes, found miles away in New Mexico

DELTA, Colo. (KDVR) — An inmate that escaped from a minimum security prison was found 188 miles away in New Mexico. The Colorado Department of Corrections was looking for minimum security inmate Timothy O’Brien after he stole a car from his assigned community worksite. O’Brien cut off his ankle monitor and escaped from the Delta Correctional Center.
DELTA, CO
CBS Denver

2 arrested after deputies seize fentanyl & meth near Colorado-Utah state line

Amid the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized six pounds of methamphetamine and "several hundred" pills they say are consistent with fentanyl during a traffic stop.Deputies stopped a vehicle at mile post 8, they say, on July 17.Yair Pistener-Anticona, 40, and Amaury Rivas-Barrera, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of methamphetamines into the state of Colorado.On July 6, deputies arrested two separate individuals following an investigation into an illegal campfire at the Saddlehorn Campground.Investigators say they found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 2,200 fentanyl pills. They arrested Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Investigators estimate the fentanyl to be worth $33,000.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Dangerous, near-record heat prompts a Heat Advisory for Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley from noon on Sunday until 8 PM Sunday evening. A Heat Advisory means we’ll be hot enough for heat-related illness. That includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke. High temperature will be the lower 100′s on Sunday afternoon. Prolonged exposure to the intense heat increases your odds of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If you have to be out in the heat, stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water and take cool breaks frequently. Avoid the sun if you can. If you’re able to avoid the hottest part of the day from about 2 PM through 6 PM. Unusually high humidity for our area adds to the risk of heat illness. Remember to check on pets and elderly neighbors. Never leave pets or children in unattended vehicles for any length of time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Mesa Mall Shooting Threat Leads to Other Investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – The Grand Junction Police Department reported that during their investigation on July 18th involving the Mesa Mall shooting threat. They were made aware of an ongoing issue involving a male subject, who has been harassing employees and patrons. The male subject has been described as approximately 6’2” tall, 240 pounds in his mid-20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

UPDATE: GJPD finds no evidence of threat on social media; no danger in Mesa Mall shooting threat

UPDATE: July 19 10:00 a.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A tense situation at Mesa Mall on Monday has reached a resolution after several hours of police patrols, investigations, and business evacuations were caused by a supposed shooting threat made towards women employees via Facebook. Upon investigation, however, the Grand Junction Police Department is saying that the threat was never actually posted to Facebook.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Your Picks for the Best Local Businesses in Fruita, Colorado

Everyone I know likes to head to Fruita, Colorado to visit the local restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and other local businesses. I posted this on Facebook: "________ is my favorite local business in Fruita!" These are your replies. Popular Places In Fruita, Colorado. As near as I can tell, Munchies...
FRUITA, CO
KREX

Something Sweet for That Sweet Tooth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Ever craving something sweet for your sweet tooth? There are some yummy local bakeries here in Grand Junction that will satisfy just that. Here are the top 5 bakeries in Grand Junction according to yelp. HOME STYLE BAKERY:. Home Style Bakery was founded in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

