ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Evans Is "Laser-Focused on Finding a Partner," But Lizzo Is Taken Now

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

When an interviewer recently asked Hollywood mega-star Chris Evans what he's "laser-focused" on, he knew exactly what he was doing when he said, "We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer."

If Evans is your celebrity crush, you're going to want to sit down for this one, because this is what he told Shondaland : "The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with." GASP.

He went on to explain why finding a life partner feels so important to him right now. "I mean, look—I love what I do," he said. "It’s great; I pour all of myself into it.

"But in terms of—even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.

"Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that."

Up until a few months ago, I would have been out here shipping Evans and Lizzo after a statement like that, but sadly for Evans, he totally missed his chance there.

If that context is totally going over your head, here's what I mean: Lizzo has admitted many a time via social media that she is a Chris Evans ~super-fan~ and has even slid into his DMs a bunch . Her crush on the actor became such a cultural phenom that she even joked about it during her SNL monologue in April.

But that ship has sailed, because Lizzo is now happily coupled up with boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she debuted on Instagram and the red carpet in June.

Addressing the relationship recently, the star told The Breakfast Club , "I have the most genuine people around me" (via E! News ).

She added, "Even the man I'm with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019." <3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tgQe_0gjZVRGB00

(Image credit: Photo by Randy Shropshire / Getty)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé thought an original ‘Austin Powers’ poster made her too skinny: ‘It’s not me’

Beyoncé was not satisfied with her appearance in the original movie poster for “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”. According to Vulture’s recent retrospective on the cult classic, which turns 20 this summer, the actor and singer voiced concerns on set that early marketing materials for the project made her appear unrealistically thin. In the third installment of the “Austin Powers” franchise, a young Beyoncé played chic FBI agent and nightclub singer Foxxy Cleopatra, a Pam Grier-esque character modeled after divas of the blaxploitation film genre.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Future Plc#Celebrity#Snl
thedigitalfix.com

Magic Mike 3 has Channing Tatum doing a lap dance

We’re all excited for Magic Mike 3, with Channing Tatum’s epic return to the world of pole-dancing and stripping. He’s been taking up some of what we can expect from the thriller movie, and let’s just say it sounds like a good time. “You’ve seen me...
THEATER & DANCE
Digital Trends

Dakota Johnson’s impressive talent isn’t a secret anymore

Few movie careers have been more bizarre than Dakota Johnson’s. Johnson, a child of Hollywood royalty, has created a defined public persona around being odd in public. She damaged Ellen DeGeneres’ already tarnished reputation when she called out the talk show host for not coming to her birthday party and then lying about it on air. She claimed to love limes during a tour of her home for Architectural Digest, only to reveal that those limes were a piece of set decoration that she couldn’t resist commenting on. What’s more, she may have trapped some coffee shop employees inside their store. It’s pure chaos, and that raw possibility has often extended to the roles she takes on.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' Follows Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson in 1955 Small Town America

Focus Features partners with Indian Paintbrush again to domestically distribute director Wes Anderson's newest film, Asteroid City. The film will be distributed internationally by Universal International and will see the pair re-collaborating after previously working on Moonrise Kingdom. The film will be written and directed by Anderson and is based...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Reveals Why She & Chris Martin Keep Their Relationship Out Of The Public Eye

Half a decade into their relationship, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still “guard their privacy” and hide their love away from prying eyes, according to Britt Hennemuth’s Vanity Fair cover story on the Persuasion actress. One of the reasons for this secrecy is that “theirs is a big, blended family,” with Dakota, 32, being one of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s kids (she is one of seven half-siblings) and Chris, 45, raising two children with Gwyneth Paltrow. The other reason for this privacy is Dakota’s upbringing. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” she told VF.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

864
Followers
876
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy