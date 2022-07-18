ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham report: Spurs on red alert as European giants consider Harry Kane swoop

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

Tottenham are on red alert after Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn hinted that the German giants could make a bid for their talisman.

Bayern have lost star centre-forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and are on the lookout for a replacement.

They have already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer but the Senegal international tends to operate as a wide forward rather than a central striker.

It is not clear whether Bayern will look to bring in another frontman this summer, or stick with what they have until 2023.

But Tottenham will have been concerned to read that Kane is on the radar of the six-time European champions, even though Kahn acknowledged a deal for the England captain will not happen right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrBKB_0gjZSZQc00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"He’s under contract with Tottenham," the legendary former goalkeeper told Sport Bild .

"Sure, an absolute top striker, but that’s all a dream of the future. Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let’s see what else happens."

Kane has two years left to run on the long-term contract he signed with Spurs in 2018.

The striker spent most of last summer trying to force through a move to Manchester City , but Tottenham refused to budge on their £150m asking price.

However, this time next year Kane would have just 12 months left to run on his deal - and that would weaken Tottenham's position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOcGW_0gjZSZQc00

(Image credit: PA)

The future of Antonio Conte could go a long way to determining whether or not Kane signs a new deal with Spurs.

Conte is a world-class manager but he does not tend to stick around at one club for more than two or three years.

Were he to depart next summer, Kane may consider following the Italian through the exit door.

If he does decide to depart his boyhood club, Bayern will not be the only side interested in signing the striker.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Oliver Kahn
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Brentford enter talks with free agent Ben Mee in a bid to strengthen their defence amid injuries to Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer... as the ex-Burnley captain eyes an instant return to the Premier League

Brentford have held talks with former Burnley captain Ben Mee, 32, who is a free agent. The 32-year-old's contract expired at the end of June following the Clarets relegation from the Premier League. Mee captained the side during the last three top flight seasons to cap off an 11-year stint...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes unsure what future holds for Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he does not know what the future will hold for Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has not joined the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons amid speculation that he could leave Old Trafford for a second time this summer, just 12 months after his return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Red Alert#Tottenham#European#Bayern Munich#German#Spurs
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
SOCCER
theScore

Bayern officially sign De Ligt from Juventus for potential €77M fee

Bayern Munich officially signed Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on Tuesday. The club will pay Juventus a total of €67 million over four seasons, the Serie A side confirmed in a statement. The deal could cost an additional €10 million in bonuses. Bayern will likely use the proceeds...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target now attracting interest from AC Milan

Manchester United transfer target Evan N’Dicka is now attracting interest from AC Milan. Manchester United have recently shown an interest in signing Frankfurt defender N’Dicka, according to Fabrice Hawkins. Frankfurt did qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season, so there is a chance the defender stays in Germany this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United v Crystal Palace | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in their third pre season game of their tour 2022 campaign, now in Australia and you can find all the confirmed team news here. Erik Ten Hag’s side have won two out of their two pre season games so far and will be looking to keep up their pre season winning run in their game against familiar opposition in Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
383
Post
420
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy