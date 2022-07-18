Tottenham report: Spurs on red alert as European giants consider Harry Kane swoop

Tottenham are on red alert after Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn hinted that the German giants could make a bid for their talisman.

Bayern have lost star centre-forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and are on the lookout for a replacement.

They have already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer but the Senegal international tends to operate as a wide forward rather than a central striker.

It is not clear whether Bayern will look to bring in another frontman this summer, or stick with what they have until 2023.

But Tottenham will have been concerned to read that Kane is on the radar of the six-time European champions, even though Kahn acknowledged a deal for the England captain will not happen right now.

"He’s under contract with Tottenham," the legendary former goalkeeper told Sport Bild .

"Sure, an absolute top striker, but that’s all a dream of the future. Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let’s see what else happens."

Kane has two years left to run on the long-term contract he signed with Spurs in 2018.

The striker spent most of last summer trying to force through a move to Manchester City , but Tottenham refused to budge on their £150m asking price.

However, this time next year Kane would have just 12 months left to run on his deal - and that would weaken Tottenham's position.

The future of Antonio Conte could go a long way to determining whether or not Kane signs a new deal with Spurs.

Conte is a world-class manager but he does not tend to stick around at one club for more than two or three years.

Were he to depart next summer, Kane may consider following the Italian through the exit door.

If he does decide to depart his boyhood club, Bayern will not be the only side interested in signing the striker.

