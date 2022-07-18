ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Lego Re-Created The Dunder Mifflin Set From ‘The Office’

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago

You will soon be able to build a Lego version of everyone’s favorite workplace: Dunder Mifflin!

The new “The Office” Lego set has 1,164 pieces and lets you build multiple areas of the building, including the reception area, Michael’s office, Jim and Dwight’s desk island, Phyllis and Stanley’s desks and the conference room. Michael’s office even slides out for display.

Made for ages 18 and older, the set includes 15 Lego minifigures to represent Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Kelly Kapoor, Stanley Hudson, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin. Twelve of the minifigures have two facial expressions, so you can turn the heads around to display different emotions.

You’ll also get a Lego figure of Angela’s cat, Garbage, and tons of accessories. Many reference memorable moments from the show, like a stapler in gelatin (one of Jim’s many pranks on Dwight), a Dundie trophy, Michael’s “World’s Best Boss” mug, Jim’s engagement ring for Pam, Michael’s screenplay, Dwight’s hidden weapons and Kevin’s pot of chili.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xqhe2_0gjZQ4T000
Lego

The set is a result of a user-submitted proposal that got enough votes to become a Lego Ideas product. The idea is from Jaijaj Lewis, who has been working on various designs since 2014. After getting enough supporters, the idea went to the next stage and has now been officially approved for production.

“The Office” Lego set will hit stores and the Lego website on Oct. 1, 2022, for $119.99. But you can pre-order it right now from Walmart and it will be shipped to your address once it’s released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2CHq_0gjZQ4T000
Lego

This is just one of a few Lego sets designed for popular television shows. You’ll also find sets for “Sesame Street,”Seinfeld,” “The Big Bang Theory.” and “Friends.”

The “Friends” Lego set includes bricks to build a mini version of the group’s beloved coffee shop, Central Perk, plus a big orange sofa, an armchair, a table, a cookie jar, coffee cups and a menu board. Of course, you’ll also get Lego versions of Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey, along with Gunther, Central Perk’s barista.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGJkL_0gjZQ4T000
Lego

Do you have a favorite Lego set?

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paramount Sets ‘A Quiet Place: Year One,’ John Krasinski-Directed Ryan Reynolds Film for 2024

Click here to read the full article. Paramount has announced a few updates to its release calendar, delaying upcoming projects like its “A Quiet Place” entry and the John Krasinski-directed “If” by a few months. “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which had previously been untitled, will hit theaters on March 8, 2024. The Michael Sarnoski-directed horror film had been set to bow on Sept. 22, 2023. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski serve as producers on the film, while Allyson Seeger serves as an executive producer. Plot details on the sequel remain under wraps, though the newly announced title...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Munsters’ and ‘The Addams Family’ Will Once Again Share the Screen After 60 Years, This Time on Netflix

After a lot of speculation, Rob Zombie’s The Munsters film is headed to Netflix this fall, and so is a new Addams Family project. Many expected the new Munsters film to head to Peacock since it’s Universal’s direct streaming service. However, there’s some speculation that the mixed response to the new trailer to The Munsters led to the project getting dumped on Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Aghast from the past: The Munsters and Addams Family spin-off Wednesday to hit Netflix this fall

In the '60s, fans of comedies about spooky families could watch both The Munsters and The Addams Family on the small screen. This fall, six decades later, audiences will be able to do (almost) the exact same thing. Writer-director Rob Zombie has announced via Instagram that his film reboot of The Munsters will premiere on Netflix this fall and that viewers will also be able to watch the Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howard
Person
Creed Bratton
Decider.com

New Movies On Demand: ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ ‘The Black Phone’ + More

Who doesn’t love seeing familiar characters returning to the screen? In this week’s new movies on VOD some well-loved characters from some of our favorite franchises return with new stories to tell. Are you up for a feature-length version of Bob’s Burgers (let’s call it… The Bob’s Burgers Movie)? Or maybe you want to check out one of the biggest films of the year that concludes one of the biggest trilogies of late, Jurassic World: Dominion? You’re in luck!
MOVIES
Polygon

The reimagined cartoon version of Blazing Saddles is better than it looks

There’s no denying that the world’s children are yet again in the grips of Minions-mania, with Minions: The Rise of Gru already ranking among the highest global grossers of the year. Compared to this global juggernaut, or to the expensive productions typically offered by Disney and Pixar, the new Nickelodeon-branded animated film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank looks like a direct-to-video leftover from 2005, like an off-brand combo ripoff of Zootopia and Kung Fu Panda. It’s a surprise to see it playing in movie theaters at all. Yet this cheap, dumb cartoon does offer something this summer’s other family animation offerings have largely avoided: a barrage of actual jokes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Ideas#Lego Group#Garbage#Dundie
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
Collider

Enter the Sandman: 12 of the Best Adam Sandler Films

Love him or hate him, Adam Sandler has been an influential figure in the comedy industry for over 30 years. With 37 Raspberry Award nominations, Sandler has offered audiences a variety of comedic performances, accompanied by some immense dramatic performances. As he continues to embrace his dramatic chops, Sandler's performances...
MOVIES
Simplemost

‘Who’s The Boss?’ Sequel Is Coming To Amazon Freevee

If you were a kid in the 1980s and ‘90s you know Alyssa Milano. And if you know Milano, you know “Who’s the Boss?” and its unique take on family dynamics. Now, Deadline reports that the updated version of the classic comedy, which was announced two years ago as bringing Milano and Tony Danza back to TV, is being developed at Amazon Freevee. Danza will reprise his role as Tony Micelli, a tough-talking Brooklynite who, in the original series, moves to Connecticut with his daughter, Samantha, played by Milano.
TV SERIES
Simplemost

Simplemost

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy