Anthony Martial produced an eye-catching performance as he scored one and made another to help Man Utd sweep aside Crystal Palace 3-1 at the MCG. In another performance of quality and high tempo at one of the world's finest grounds, United kept up their 100 per cent start to pre-season with Martial again on target after scoring in both of their previous wins over Melbourne Victory and Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO