ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Birthday Bash: Dae Dae Talks New Music + Importance of Birthday Bash

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svDAt_0gjZP9uq00

Many artists on the lineup are hitting the Birthday Bash ATL stage for the first time, but our boy Dae Dae is a veteran at this point and we’re so grateful to have him back for 2022.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

From new music to even aspirations to get into acting, Dae Dae made it very clear that we’ve only begun to see what he’s capable of when it comes to his artistry.

STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB

Peep the full interview with Dae Dae at Birthday Bash ATL below:

HEAD TO THE BIRTHDAY BASH 2022 HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Reginae Carter Does TikTok Challenge Paying Homage To Lil Wayne

Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's oldest child. Born in 1998, the now 23-year-old has always shown love and admiration for her father, often referring to him as the greatest all of time and one of her best friends. The two have countless pictures and videos floating around on social media that greatly depict the bond they share.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hiphop-n-more.com

Diddy Releases ‘Gotta Move On’ Music Video Feat. Bryson Tiller: Watch

Diddy has released the music video for his latest single ‘Gotta Move On’ featuring Bryson Tiller. The video, directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor, made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, BET Soul and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards before being shared on YouTube for everybody to experience. The song has garnered 40 Million global streams and over 20 million US streams since its release just over a month ago.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dae Dae
hotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang Confesses His Love For Reginae Carter, "Single Til I Get Over My Crush"

Apparently, when it comes to love, Fredo Bang doesn't go down without a fight. For the last couple of months, the Def Jam recording artist has expressed his feelings for Reginae Carter. While the 23-year-old, whose father is Lil Wayne, has stated numerous times that she's done dating men in the music industry, Fredo has refused to give up.
MUSIC
Vibe

Yo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG

Rising rapper GloRilla has officially entered a new stage in her career. The “FNF” hitmaker is the latest artist to join Yo Gotti’s CMG label with a new record deal signed on Tuesday (July 5). “GloRilla is a natural-born star – she has a different sound and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Unveils Official Tracklist For CMG Album "Gangsta Art"

Within the past two years, Yo Gotti has expanded the CMG roster to become one of the hardest rap labels in the game. Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta were already stars in their own right but with the addition of 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and more, Gotti established a premium roster to elevate the rap game.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug's Sister Says He's "All Smiles" These Days

Young Thug is in good spirits, according to his sister HiDoraah. Thugger's sister recently shared an update for fans after visiting the rapper in jail in Atlanta. HiiDoraah went on Twitter where she told fans that he's doing well and smiling. "Just seen Jeff... He's all smiles & positive energy," she wrote along with a spiderweb emoji, the hand heart emoji, and a prayer emoji. It seems to be similar to what Lil Baby said in early June after he chopped it up with Thugger.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Enlists Kanye West, Lil Durk to Flaunt Some ‘Hot Sh-t’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is on some serious “Hot Shit” and Kanye West and Lil Durk join her on the new banger. The track is Cardi’s first single of 2022. On the booming, bass-heavy romp, Cardi celebrates the independence and security her success has provided. “Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top bitch/New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet,” she raps. “All this jewelry at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious Bought a home and closin’ on another, I know I’m blessed.” Cardi teased she had a new song “coming...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lupe Fiasco Wishes Drill Music Was Just Entertainment: ’They Telling The Truth’

Lupe Fiasco just dropped off his latest studio album Drill Music In Zion, and his dense lyricism became the focal point of an interview with XXL, where he was asked to break down the project’s closer “ON FAUX NEM” where he raps, “How does that transpire?/To be so damned by God you want your friends to be goddamn liars?”
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Weezyana Fest 2022 To Return With Performances By Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, And More

Click here to read the full article. It’s been three years since the last Lil Weezyana Fest took place, spearheaded by Hip-Hop vet Lil Wayne. Now it’s set to return this year in his hometown of New Orleans with an all-new lineup. Weezyana Fest is scheduled for August 27 and will be held at Champion’s Square. This year’s roster includes Hip-Hop rising stars Coi Leray, Moneybagg Yo, Babyface Ray, Rob 49 and more. Additional surprise guests will be announced and, of course, Weezy will be hitting the stage as well. President of Young Money, Mack Maine excitedly said in a statement:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Premier Shares "Hip Hop 50 Volume 1" Ft. Lil Wayne, Nas, Slick Rick, Remy Ma & More

As Hip Hop continues to climb to heights that no one could have ever imagined, it's unbelievable that we're fast approaching the 50th anniversary of the genre. We're all aware of Rap's inception out of the Bronx before developing into one of the most influential genres in music history. DJ Premier has partnered with Nas's Mass Appeal for their Hip Hop 50 music program, and to help celebrate the culture, the legendary DJ has curated the first of an ongoing series that highlights Hip Hop.
ENTERTAINMENT
BET

DJ Premier Claims Dr. Dre Blocked 50 Cent Collaboration

Legendary hip hop producer DJ Premier is reflecting on his historic career which features collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. In an interview with The Breakfast Club this week, Preemo shares one collaboration that never got to see the light of day. “[Fat Joe] signed me to...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy