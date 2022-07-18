What To Make Of The Dreaded Faint Line On A Pregnancy Test

Getting pregnant can be difficult. The same goes for staying pregnant, considering that nearly 25 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage. Enduring a loss of pregnancy is often painful. But as much as healing takes time, couples may not want to wait too long before they try getting pregnant after a miscarriage. Contrary to popular belief and even many official recommendations, pregnancy after miscarriage can have a high chance of success. So how soon after a miscarriage can you get pregnant? Couples who try getting pregnant within three months of a miscarriage may actually be more likely to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy than those who wait longer.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO