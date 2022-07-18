ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Make Of The Dreaded Faint Line On A Pregnancy Test

Couples hoping for a positive pregnancy test can have their patience tested while waiting for results — even if the wait is as short as one minute for some home tests. And when the result does show, there’s always the fear of false positives, false negatives, and faint lines on the...

Medical News Today

What to know about myofascial pain syndrome

30–85% of people with musculoskeletal pain experience this condition. This article looks at the symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis of myofascial pain syndrome. We also discuss prevention and answer some frequently asked questions. Symptoms. Myofascial pain syndrome typically causes pain and tenderness in a specific area, such as the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fatherly

What The Science Really Says About Pregnancy After A Miscarriage

Getting pregnant can be difficult. The same goes for staying pregnant, considering that nearly 25 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage. Enduring a loss of pregnancy is often painful. But as much as healing takes time, couples may not want to wait too long before they try getting pregnant after a miscarriage. Contrary to popular belief and even many official recommendations, pregnancy after miscarriage can have a high chance of success. So how soon after a miscarriage can you get pregnant? Couples who try getting pregnant within three months of a miscarriage may actually be more likely to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy than those who wait longer.
SCIENCE
Fatherly

Is The Occasional Glass Of Wine During Pregnancy Really So Bad?

It’s common knowledge that drinking any sort of alcohol regularly during pregnancy is ill-advised and potentially harmful for the baby. But when it comes to more moderate consumption, like occasionally drinking wine while pregnant, expectations get blurrier. Can pregnant women drink wine? This question cannot be answered lightly, especially when there is a risk of alcohol passing to the baby via the umbilical cord, potentially causing miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth, and any number of lifelong physical, behavioral, and cognitive challenges for the child.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Girl, 12, is found with cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after doctors initially dismissed symptoms as viral infection then blamed COVID

A schoolgirl was found to have cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after a GP initially dismissed her symptoms as a viral infection. Imogen Bloxham, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was rushed to hospital on June 6 after her mother noticed she had turned 'yellow'. It followed months of NHS waits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

What Is The Ideal Age Gap For A Happy Marriage?

A young, attractive spouse won’t make you happy in the long run, according to a new study. Researchers found that the thrill of a wide age gap tends to wear off within a decade, leaving mismatched couples unprepared for marital bliss. The perfect fling might be half your age — but the perfect life partner probably is not.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IFLScience

Children Of Parents With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome May Have Increased Risk Of Illness

The largest ever study to investigate the association of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and childhood health has found that children born to parents with the condition are more likely to experience illness at a young age. Looking at over one million children born in Quebec, Canada, it found that infections, allergies, and other illnesses were more common among children whose mothers had PCOS during pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are teratomas?

A teratoma is a rare type of germ cell tumor (GCT) that may contain different types of tissue. These tumors occur most commonly in the ovaries, testicles, and tailbone. However, they can occur elsewhere in the body. Teratomas are a type of GCT. This term refers to a tumor that...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Menstrual Cycle Changes Associated With COVID-19 Vaccine

A new study published in Science Advances outlines the most comprehensive data on the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on menstrual cycles to date. Reported menstrual cycle changes post-COVID-19 vaccination. Clinical trials are structured to explore the effectiveness and safety of a new investigational medicinal product (IMP), such as a vaccine....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Q&A: How to treat painful bladder syndrome

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a 45-year-old woman with urinary challenges, including feeling the frequent urge to empty my bladder. My primary doctor said I might have interstitial cystitis and suggested I see a urogynecologist. Could you explain this condition? What are my treatment options, and will I recover?. ANSWER:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

The Surprising Connection Between Anemia And Your Weight

Anemia is a condition where there aren't enough functional red blood cells to transport oxygen to your body's tissues, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Anyone may become anemic, but some demographics are more prone to developing the condition than others. Menstruating people are at greater risk because of the blood loss they experience every month, particularly if they have heavy periods or fibroids. Additionally, those who are pregnant are vulnerable, especially following blood loss during childbirth. Babies transitioning from milk-based diets — whether formula or breast milk — to solid foods may consume less iron, making them more likely to have anemia. Similarly, toddlers, who require increased iron as they undergo growth spurts, may be at greater risk for the condition. Additionally, people over age 65 are more susceptible, especially if they're on blood thinners.
WEIGHT LOSS
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
