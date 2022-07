LOGANSPORT, La. -- A man suspected of robbing a bank in Logansport Wednesday morning didn't go far and is now in custody. Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the robbery suspect, identified as Kadeem Jamal Fisher, was arrested on Vance Street, which is about six blocks away from Progressive Bank in Logansport. The robbery was reported around 9 a.m., and deputies had the suspect in custody by 10:30 a.m.

10 HOURS AGO