Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks As Co-Host Of Dancing With The Stars

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
More changes are coming to Dancing With The Stars for season 31. Previously, ABC announced that the long-running competition series would move to Disney+, making it the streamer’s first ever live program. Now, they’ve just announced a brand new co-host is joining in on the fun — Alfonso Ribeiro.

Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will join Tyra Banks as co-host for Dancing With The Stars’ 31st season this fall. Tyra took over hosting the show in 2020 after ABC randomly fired longtime host Tom Bergeron. Trya’s been a spectacle to look at over the last few seasons, but some fans have complained about her chaotic hosting skills. On the other hand, Alfonso is about as predictable as they come, so a Tyra and Alfonso duo might be a perfect balance.

Of course, this won’t be Alfonso’s first time taking the stage on DWTS. The actor and television personality won the Mirrorball Trophy back in 2014, and then he briefly returned to fill in for Tom, who took time off to care for his sick father. He also took over Tom’s hosting job on America’s Funniest Home Videos, so Alfonso is basically the go-to guy for filling a role once held by Tom Bergeron.

“I’m super excited,” Alfonso told People about his latest gig. “For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together and talk outside of that show.”

Plus, it sounds like Alfonso and Tyra already have some chemistry. Alfonso dished that the two met years ago on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He told ABC News that he hopes their longstanding friendship resonates with viewers.

“We’ve known each other since junior high school,” he explained. “We go back a long ways, and her first acting job was Fresh Prince. I think it’s going to be nice for us to work together again, and to bring the fun out and have some fun on that stage. Smile and laughter, and enjoyment for everyone.”

We can expect the new season of Dancing With The Stars to hit Disney+ later this fall, but they haven’t yet announced an official premiere date. However, they’ll reveal the cast of celebrities on Good Morning America on September 8th. Mark your calendars, folks.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHANGES COMING TO DANCING WITH THE STARS? DO YOU THINK ALFONSO RIBEIRO WILL BE A GOOD CO-HOST ALONGSIDE TYRA?

[Photo Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images]

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

