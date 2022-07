Named the “Best Sandwich in Idaho,” this Boise restaurant has been building a small sandwich empire over the last few months. Their newest location opens today!. According to the sandwich connoisseurs at “The Daily Meal,” you don’t have to leave Boise to find the best sandwich in Idaho. When they put together their list of “The Best Sandwich in Every State,” Idaho’s highest honor was given to Lemon Tree Co.’s “Peruvian.” According to the menu, the sandwich piles Genoa salami, ham, Applewood bacon, sausage crumbles, Monterey Jack, Peruvian sauce and Fritos onto a locally baked ciabatta bun from Gaston’s Bakery.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO