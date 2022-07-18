ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Monsoon Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands Across the Valley, Severe Weather Monday

By Allan
nunewsindustry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong storms are rolling through parts of Pinal and Maricopa Counties Sunday night. Wind, dust, lightning, and heavy rain are expected for the community in the storm’s path. Major Highlights:. Tens of...

nunewsindustry.com

Comments / 0

 

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 109 to 114 degrees * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona including the Phoenix metropolitan area. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Thousands in Pinal County still cut off from power after storm damage

PHOENIX – Over 7,000 power customers south of metro Phoenix were still unplugged Tuesday, after monsoon storms brought down transmission towers and lines earlier this week. Arizona Public Service’s outage map showed about 7,100 customers in the the Eloy-Arizona City area of Pinal County remained without electricity. The...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon after a monsoon storm ripped though the Eloy area Sunday night. Arizona Public Service hopes to have power restored to the Eloy area by Tuesday at 8 p.m. APS set up two shelters at area schools help people...
ELOY, AZ
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Microburst destroys home during monsoon storms

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke to a woman who said her sister was inside her home on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Reservation during the storms. Family members pulled her from the rubble. She is currently recovering in the ICU.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms plow through Phoenix Sunday night - clipped version

Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected. Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake. Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST. |. While the work is supposed to help clear rainwater, some...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

State of emergency declared for 3 Pinal County areas after thousands left without power

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday after powerful monsoon storms knocked out power for thousands in three Pinal County areas. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors made the declaration during a meeting just after 4 p.m. It follows the City of Eloy declaring a state of emergency on Monday. The declaration covers Eloy, Toltec and Arizona City.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Monsoon storm brings rain to the Valley for second consecutive night

PHOENIX — The monsoon season was at it again Thursday as a storm brought widespread rain to the Valley for a second consecutive night. Some areas in the East Valley near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport recorded about half an inch of rain, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

ADOT: Eastbound US 60 ramp to northbound Loop 101 closed July 19

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for the closure of the eastbound US 60 ramp to northbound Loop 101 in Tempe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 for maintenance work. Detour: Drivers can continue to the off-ramps at Dobson or Alma School...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Waddell home destroyed in early morning fire

WADDELL, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a house fire early Tuesday morning in Waddell. Around 5:30 a.m. Rural Metro firefighters were dispatched to a smoke alarm at a home near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Cotton Lane just west of Loop 303. While fire crews were still on the way, the home’s residents called 911 to report smoke and fire in the garage.
WADDELL, AZ

