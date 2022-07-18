Check your blueberries — two lots have been recalled. They might have too much lead

Two lots of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries might be a little too organic as far as lead content and have been recalled by BrandStorm.

“People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs,” the BrandStorm-written, FDA-posted recall notice states. “Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Recalled Natierra Organic Blueberries came in this pouch. FDA

The recall notice says testing in Maryland found the problem, but the roots could trace to the blueberries’ roots.

“The original heavy metal reports received for the crop year showed no presence of lead and-or cause for batch testing,” the notice states. “After further investigation it was found that the products’ country of origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary. As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

This covers lot Nos. 2021363-1 (best by date 12/2024) and 2022026-1 (best by date: 01/2025). Both lots were sold in 1.2-ounce pouches.

Return the blueberries to the store where they were bought. If you bought them online, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com for a refund. To get questions answered, use that email, contact Natierra online by direct message or just call 310-559-0259 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Eastern time.