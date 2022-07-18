ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

This Minnesota City On List of Top 10 Best Places to Live in 2022.

By Laura Bradshaw
 2 days ago
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Summer is the best time to move if you are planning a move. Why is it the best? Because you can get acquainted with your neighborhood before it's too cold to hang out in the great outdoors,...

Minneapolis: Twin Cities Restaurateur Offered A Restaurant For 1¢ Says No

Yesterday before the US House Committee on Financial Affairs, Minnesota Restauranteur Brian Ingram spoke about his experiences running restaurants in the Twin Cities, specifically Minneapolis from both before the pandemic and George Floyd's death and to the present. Ingram starts off praising the community for all of their support but quickly tosses the City of Minneapolis under the bus so to speak by calling it a 'ghost town' and stating that he was offered a restaurant recently in Minneapolis for 'one penny' and he flatly turned it down, based on his past experiences of owning businesses their.
A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
Minnesota edible businesses riding high thanks to new THC law

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (Fox 9) – Since the day you could legally get stoned in Minnesota, Zach Rohr’s small edibles business has been riding its own high. “Our phone literally rang from July 1 to the end of the July fourth weekend. It just wouldn’t stop,” said Minny Grown CEO Zach Rohr. “People really want this product.”
Delta passenger explains why he declined $10K offer to give up airplane seat

LANSING, Mich. - How much is your airplane seat worth? Not $10,000 for at least one Delta passenger who passed up the offer on a recent flight. Jason Aten, 42, of Lansing, Michigan, said he and his family were flying from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 27. They were headed to Anchorage, Alaska, for a two-week RV vacation.
This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
Lift Bridge Brewing Opening Third Location

STILLWATER -- A Minnesota-based brewery is expanding to a third location. Stillwater's Lift Bridge has announced plans for a taproom and brewery inside the new Hudson Ballpark in Hudson, Wisconsin. On Monday the Hudson City Council unanimously approved a development plan which includes the proposed project. The project will include...
What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
Minneapolis says Aquatennial will have 'significant' police presence

Minneapolis officials have said there will be a "significant presence" of law enforcement at the Aquatennial festival, which gets underway Wednesday. The city issued a statement ahead of the four-day event's kickoff, saying it has collaborated with Aquatennial organizers and other local law enforcement on its safety plan, which is designed to " create an environment where everyone can enjoy a safe and fun experience."
