Kendall Blanton and Justin Hollins went to see LeBron play in the Drew League

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiWPe_0gjZ9LoU00

Over the weekend, LeBron James made his first appearance in a Drew League game since 2011. He played in the pro-am league, which is based in L.A., at King-Drew Magnet High School and the place was absolutely packed to see him take the floor.

According to the NBA’s website, about 2,500 fans were in attendance, nearly double the normal capacity of the gym. Kendall Blanton and Justin Hollins were both there to watch LeBron play, taking in the experience for the first time.

As fun as I’m sure the game was for the two Rams players, they also enraged fans who were trying to watch LeBron online. They accidentally blocked the camera of the live stream, which fans were not happy about.

As you can see from the replies to Overtime’s original tweet, there were a lot of upset viewers – though their outrage probably subsided once the camera situation improved. Someone even called them the “Bootleg Morris twins.”

Sebastian Joseph-Day pointed out some of the angry replies on Twitter, but Blanton wanted everyone to know they weren’t the enemy.

Comments / 0

 

