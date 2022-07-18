ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Joe DeCamillis holds 'situational masters' meetings every week with the whole team

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnwHv_0gjZ927w00

Joe DeCamillis joined the Rams as their special teams coordinator last year and immediately helped them improve in that area. Brandon Powell became a huge part of the return game, Matt Gay made the Pro Bowl and the overall operation on special teams was much better.

But he does more than coach special teams players. He helps the Rams situationally on game days and throughout the week. In a recent video, DeCamillis revealed that he holds “situational masters” meetings every week, and not just for special teams guys.

He has everyone in those meetings, including the quarterbacks.

“I actually have a meeting on situational masters every week, and everybody’s in there, including the quarterbacks,” he said. “So I think what Coach McVay wants to do is empower everybody, but he also knows that because of my position, I’m gonna know situations, I’m gonna know the rules, all those type of things, and it’s been a pretty cool deal being here with him.”

In the video, DeCamillis details his journey to becoming a special teams coach, believing he would be a teacher and a coach long ago. He’s gone on to have a successful career in the NFL, coaching special teams since 1988 when he got started with the Broncos.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos fans love Russell Wilson's new cleats

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hosting teammates at his home in California this week for pre-training camp workouts and passing sessions. On Sunday evening, he posted some highlights on social media from his work with wide receivers Tim Patrick and Tyrie Cleveland. Broncos fans are of course happy to see the star QB getting on the same page with his WRs, but it was Wilson’s new cleats that really got fans talking.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rams
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Nobody around the NFL thinks much of the Patriots

BOSTON -- Earlier this month, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler began rolling out lists compiled by the votes of 50 anonymous executives, coaches, scouts and players from around the NFL, after they had been asked to list the top 10 players at each position on the field. In the first three editions, the fact that no Patriots had even received a single vote stood out rather significantly.Now, every position has been laid out, and in the 11 positions named, just two Patriots earned even one single vote at their position. Only one actually made it into a top 10. And of the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas doesn't scary anyone at getting to QB, so Pittman wants that to change

The Arkansas pass-rush has been subpar for a while now. But Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects that to change in 2022. The last time the Razorbacks defense finished in the top-half of the SEC in sacks was in 2013 when future NFLers Chris Smith and Trey Flowers were making waves at defensive end. Last year’s Arkansas team had just 25 sacks, the second worst mark in the league just in front of Vanderbilt’s nine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cooper Kupp, Rams, Seahawks

49ers veteran K Robbie Gould is entering his 18th season in the league and has been in plenty of locker rooms. Therefore, it is likely a good sign that he sees maturity in QB Trey Lance. “He’s a lot more mature than people think and/or know,” Gould said, via Matt...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Madden NFL 23 top running back ratings revealed

Less than one month remains until Madden NFL 2023 comes out and reminds us how absurdly popular this sport is even within the gaming world. On Wednesday, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the highest-rated running backs going into Madden NFL 23. Unlike Tuesday’s edge rushers announcement, we’ve got rookie and veteran stats again! Let’s check out every athlete that made both lists, along with their overall rating (OVR).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy