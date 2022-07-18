ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man murdered on Norfolk Street in Mattapan

universalhub.com
 3 days ago

Boston Police report a man was was shot...

www.universalhub.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts woman with warrants accused of biting and spitting on police officers, pouring beer on bus driver

A Massachusetts woman is facing a list of assault and battery charges. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group on board an MBTA bus. The group had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The officers were met by the T operator who relayed a female poured, what the victim believed to be beer, over his head. Another member of the group kicked the buses door window prior to fleeing. The window sustained a spider web crack as a result. Based on a detailed description provided of the male who kicked the window and the female who doused the operator with beer the officers performed an area search and located the offending female, later identified as Shatia Butler, 24, of Boston and a male juvenile, 16, of Roxbury on Columbia Road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

South Boston

Possible last call for tiny Roslindale bar seeking to sell its liquor license to some planned Seaport joint. Boston Restaurant Talk reports the Boston Licensing Board will hold a hearing next Wednesday on whether to let B.K.'s Pub on Washington Street in Roslindale sell its liquor license to Borrachito and the Garret Bar at The Superette on Seaport Boulevard, with Borrachito being your basic New York-style taco place and the Garret Bar a "speakeasy" behind that that those in the know will enter by opening what appears to be the door to a walk-in freezer, but, oops, we've said too much.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Woman shot in leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall in Boston

A woman was shot near Grove Hall Mecca Mall in Boston Wednesday morning, news outlets reported. According to NBC Boston, the woman was shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston just after midnight Wednesday. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Shot in the Leg on Blue Hill Avenue

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to authorities. Boston EMS confirmed that they took the woman to an area hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday. Boston police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Violent Crime
liveboston617.org

Driver Smashes Through Side of Dorchester CVS Monday Night

On Monday at approximately 10:00 PM, Boston Police Officers from District C-11, Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to a CVS at 703 Gallivan Blvd. The Police arrived to see a car crashed into the side of the CVS building. The drivers seems to have driven forward instead of in reverse. The driver damaged the brick and the windows of the CVS and the front bumper of their vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Four displaced by fire on Jersey Street in the Fenway

The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters responded to 107 Jersey St. for a fire in a top-floor apartment around 12:45 p.m. The department says firefighters made quick work of the small blaze, but that firefighters had to be rotated off active duty quickly due to the high temperatures and humidity:
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Felicia Obeng identified as woman shot and killed in Saturday Cambridge Street shooting in Worcester

Family members have identified Felicia Obeng as the victim of a deadly shooting in Worcester Saturday night, according to Boston 25 News. Worcester police officers responded to the area of Cambridge Street at approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday after a report of a ShotSpotter activation, according to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. Police received a call while the officers were on the way reporting a gunshot victim at the location.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Six Teens Facing Charges In Connection With The Murder Of Weymouth's Nathan Paul

Six teenagers are now facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy from Weymouth, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. Four teens were arrested this week in connected with the murder of Nathan Paul, who was shot and killed in Quincy's Germantown Point neighborhood on Feb. 15, WCVB reports. Police said Paul was shot inside a car then drove away and crashed at a nearby intersection, the outlet reports.
WEYMOUTH, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN WITH FIREARM, NARCOTICS

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton, was on patrol stropped at a red traffic signal on West Street and Hyde Park Ave in Hyde Park. As Trooper Shruhan’ s signal turned green he began into the intersection but had to stop short due to a Honda sedan that failed to stop for the intersecting red signal. Trooper Shruhan also observed the Honda to have illegally tinted windows. He caught up to the Honda then initiated a traffic stop.
MILTON, MA
WWLP

Fugitive murder suspect captured in Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to have been hiding in Rhode Island or Massachusetts was arrested Thursday night. Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena, 24, was taken into custody in Lawrence, according to Boston police. Tejeda-Pena was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing another person in Philadelphia on...
LAWRENCE, MA
MassLive.com

Randy Campbell of Brockton found guilty of several counts, including manslaughter, in connection with fatal Route 3 four-vehicle crash

After deliberating for five hours, a jury found Randy Campbell guilty of several charges, including manslaughter, in connection with a four-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Pembroke that killed an 87-year-old woman. The 35 year-old Brockton man was found guilty of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and operating to endanger on...
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy