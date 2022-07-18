ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russian independent TV Rain relaunches from abroad

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrY2O_0gjZ0JnZ00

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The liberal-leaning Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain) resumed broadcasting on Monday evening from abroad after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dozhd, portrayed in the 2021 film "Tango with Putin", was visited and praised in 2011 by then-President Dmitry Medvedev when it was just a year old, and largely apolitical.

But like all Russian independent media, it has been harassed relentlessly since Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency in 2012.

On Monday, it said it had received a European Union broadcasting licence and would be working from studios in Latvia, France and the Netherlands - as well as Georgia, where many Russians uncomfortable with the invasion have moved since February.

It will also stream on YouTube, which is not censored in Russia and is likely to be the only way most people in Russia will be able to see it.

"Due to the repressive laws and military censorship adopted in Russia, we were forced to leave our homes. Now we are resuming our work from outside the country," Dozhd's statement said.

As Russia became more authoritarian, notably after the suppression of protests against the outcome of the 2012 election, a station that called itself "Optimistic Channel" found it could no longer ignore politics.

In 2014, it was thrown off broadcast networks after conducting a poll in which respondents said the Soviet Union should have abandoned Leningrad to Hitler in 1941 instead of resisting a Nazi siege for almost 900 days - a subversion of the ideal of wartime resistance and assertion of Russian values that Putin loves to evoke.

In 2021, Dozhd was expelled from the Kremlin press pool and labelled a "foreign agent". The designation forced it to append a disclaimer to all its output - now confined to the internet - and imposed a host of administrative obligations.

On March 1, Russia's communications watchdog announced it was blocking Dozhd's output, accusing it of spreading "deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel" in Ukraine. The next day, Dozhd announced that its team had left Russia.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Angus MacSwan and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Just Russia#Russian People#Ukraine#Dozhd Lrb Tv#European Union#Russians
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Ukraine Receives Powerful Rocket Launcher as Russia Worries About Weapons

A Ukrainian official announced Friday that new rocket launchers sent from the West had arrived to the country's military forces. The heavy weaponry should bolster Ukraine's defense, and comes soon after a Russian military expert publicly expressed concern about such armaments being supplied to the country. Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's defense...
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Reuters

Reuters

500K+
Followers
343K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy