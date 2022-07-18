St. Cloud Metro Area Cities Conducting Regional Fire Study
By Jim Maurice
2 days ago
UNDATED -- Several cities in the St. Cloud metro area have hired an outside consultant for a regional fire study. St. Joseph, Sartell, Waite Park and St. Cloud are all participating in the study that will look at fire service and potential opportunities to share services, training, equipment, and...
ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of the main building will be taken down on Monday. The main building will start being demolished on Tuesday.
ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud says one lane of Division Street will be closed next week. A press release from the city says starting on Tuesday, July 26th, eastbound Division Street will be down to one lane between 4th and 5th Avenues South from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.
A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
As the summer season continues to bring us heat and sunshine, it’s also high season for road construction in Central Minnesota. A major highway will be closing overnights to build a new bridge deck. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Highway 10 in both directions at the Highway 101/169 interchange in Elk River.
St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 1300 block of 3rd Street North where a bike was stolen from a garage. The bike is a mint green Diamondback joker BMX style with pegs on the front and the rear. St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) -- A shooting in St. Cloud on Tuesday night left a woman with a bullet wound in her leg. The St. Cloud Police Department says multiple shots rang out shortly before 11 p.m. around the 800 block of 11th Street South, just west of the St. Cloud State University campus. While police were on the scene, they learned that a 32-year-old St. Cloud woman had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police described her injuries as "non-life-threatening." Investigators say that the victim or someone she was with appears to have been the target of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.The shooting Tuesday happened just blocks from where four people were shot in St. Cloud earlier this month. One of the victims in that case was a 15-year-old boy. All four people hurt in that shooting survived.
I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
UNDATED -- Smoke is in the air out in western Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the smoke is showing up on satellite imagery. This drifted down from Canada and will move south and east through the day. A MnDOT webcam on I-94 near Dilworth shows the hazy skies resulting...
There are two parking lots in the St. Cloud area I do my best to avoid, but still find myself in on a bi-weekly basis. My problem isn't with the structure of the parking lots, for the most part, they are perfectly fine, its the drivers that are in them. And obviously, I like the business that these lots are attached to, otherwise, I wouldn't have such strong feelings from being there so often.
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
The president of the largest union representing Minnesota law enforcement stood in front of a roomful of more than 100 cops Tuesday and said she no longer wears her police uniform to the grocery store. St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering harkened back to Sept. 12, 2001 — the day after the terrorist attacks on […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating another shooting incident in south St. Cloud. It's the third incident of gunshots in that area in the last two weeks. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of 11th Street South just before 11:00 Tuesday night. Police say the suspect or suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.
If you have ever wanted to experience the 1800s you have your chance with this cabin built during the Civil War. This cabin is super rustic, with no modern amenities. You will be completely off the grid and unplugged. But if your life has become so chaotic, or you want to show your kids what it used to be like before all of the technology that we have now, this is your chance to do that. If even for a weekend.
The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a burglary that happened at the end of June on Elderberry Road in Linden Township near Clearwater. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says several thousand dollars of fishing equipment was stolen. The Stearns County Sheriff's department is also...
