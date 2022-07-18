ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Metro Area Cities Conducting Regional Fire Study

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- Several cities in the St. Cloud metro area have hired an outside consultant for a regional fire study. St. Joseph, Sartell, Waite Park and St. Cloud are all participating in the study that will look at fire service and potential opportunities to share services, training, equipment, and...

