The elements of a rustic home interior can range from dark and rustic to bright and modern and chic. But the basic principles remain the same. Consider the materials and decorations found in rustic homes. Wood and stone play a significant role in rustic design. Rustic homes often feature exposed ceiling beams and wooden floors with a prominent grain. Incorporate these rustic materials into your decor with strategically placed lighting and decor. Depending on the look you are trying to achieve, you may also want to include a fireplace in your home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 22 DAYS AGO