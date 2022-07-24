F1 French Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the race free and online right now

It's time for the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix live stream, which sees the teams take to the Circuit Paul Ricard — and Red Bull will be eager to bounce back after Ferrari were triumphant last time out. But it's Ferrari who are again on pole, with Charles Leclerc in prime position for another win.

You won't want to miss it, so read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE .

2022 F1 French Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online

The F1 French Grand Prix live stream starts at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. ET today (Sunday, July 24).

► FREE LIVE STREAM — ServusTV (Austria)

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV

► U.K. — Sky Sports or Now

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The French GP weekend culminates today (Sunday, July 24) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. Leclerc took pole by beating Max Verstappen by 0.304s. Leclerc's win was greatly enabled by a tow from teammate Carlos Sainz, who is only 19th following engine penalties.

Verstappen is second, with his teammate Sergio Perez third on the grid, and they'll look to put Leclerc under pressure right away.

Mercedes will also hope to still be in the mix; though they've had plenty of problems this year, their consistency has been impressive and Lewis Hamilton again took third in Austria. He'll start fourth today, with George Russell sixth, so could France be the race in which they finally take a win this season?

There are multiple ways to tune in — including some free options — so read on and we'll show you how to watch the F1 French Grand Prix live stream.

And don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the current standings and the full schedule.

FREE French Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 French Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, including qualifying and practice.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the French Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into ServusTV for French Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services.

Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN , but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.

2022 French Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 French Grand Prix live stream in the US

The F1 French Grand Prix live stream will be on ESPN, with coverage split across the various ESPN channels over the course of the three days.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month .

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro . This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 French Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month. View Deal

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV . The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV. View Deal

How to watch the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 French Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday (July 24).

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass . This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the French Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct , which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 French Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel .

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the French Grand Prix for free.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN .

F1 French Grand Prix starting grid

POS Driver Car 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 5 Lando Norris McLaren 6 George Russell Mercedes 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri 9 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 13 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 15 Alexander Albon Williams 16 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams

F1 French Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 French Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The French Grand Prix weekend began on Friday (July 22) with practice 1 and 2. Practice 3 and qualifying was on Saturday and the race is today (Sunday, July 24).

Friday, July 22

Practice 1

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET

5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. BST

Practice 2

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

8 a.m. – 9 a.m PT

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST

Saturday, July 23

Practice 3

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET

4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST

Qualifying

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

Sunday, July 24

French Grand Prix from Circuit Paul Ricard

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi

