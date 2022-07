UniWyo Credit Union is growing. Yesterday, the Laramie-based Credit Union announced a merger with Reliant Credit Union, which serves Northern and Central Wyoming. The merger marks a growing number of UniWyo locations in Wyoming. To date, UniWyo has three locations between Laramie and Cheyenne. Upon completion of the merger, it will have locations in Casper, Douglas, Cody, and Glenrock. Members of both credit unions should expect an expansion of services and locations benefitting the employees and members of the respective credit unions.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO