We're pretty sure Shakespeare never experienced anything like a San Antonio summer when he penned the famous line, “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?”. Yes, it may be far too hot for many Alamo City residents to consider canoodling with a new love interest. Just the same, local eateries are hosting singles mixers to help those willing to brave the scorching temps connect with hot new partners.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO