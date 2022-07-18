ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker pushes for assault weapons ban, federal action

By Peter Hancock, Capitol News Illinois
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – In the wake of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens more injured, Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for a ban at both the state and national levels on military-style assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. The governor made...

Redbull Vodka
2d ago

Sorry to break it to you Jabba the Putz, any ban you want won't stand up in court. It's unconstitutional to ban firearms in common use. Go eat another donut.

Richard Dreksler
2d ago

Big gun, scary. I've never understood why people want to ban assault rifles. They are fairly large and difficult to conceal. Whereas handguns are very easy to conceal. In fact, I would much rather see open carry instead of conceal carry, because then you know who is actually carrying a gun. We all know that this is the first step in trying to outlaw all guns.

Thepatrioticwasp
1d ago

Out of 13,927 Homicides, 364 were by rifle. 6,368 were by handgun. 1,476 by knives and cutting objects. So knives kill 4x the number of people as rifles each year according to 2019 FBI homicide data. But yeah. Rifles are the problem 🙄

