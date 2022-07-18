This week in Kansas State tweets - July 18, 2022

Residents who want to voice their concerns about a possible operations pause at Emporia’s William Allen White Elementary will have a chance to do so. The USD 253 Board of Education has slated a special meeting at 2 pm Thursday for the express purpose of hearing public comment, both on the immediate future of William Allen White and the staffing crisis plan. It will precede a special discussion meeting for the board at 3 pm. Both meetings will be at Mary Herbert. Both will be live-streamed on the district’s website, www.usd253.org.

