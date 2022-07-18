ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

This week in Kansas State tweets - July 18, 2022

By Zac Carlson
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to the end of summer is on, and it's time to take a look back at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. K-State football participated in Big 12 Media Days...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

K-State’s Phillips headed to “The Show”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A dream is coming true for K-State’s Dylan Phillips. The outfielder and southpaw was selected in the 8th round by the Angels. Phillips is a two-time All-Big 12 second team selection and posted a .283 average, with 13 homeruns and 44 RBI. He led the...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Four-star point guard Dai Dai Ames headed to Kansas State

When Jerome Tang landed the Kansas State job during the spring the thought was that the experience he gained in helping build Baylor into a monster would translate onto the recruiting trail. Now given some time to operate, Tang and his staff have landed their first big fish in Dai Dai Ames.
KANSAS STATE
bringonthecats.com

47 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Cody Stufflebean

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #47 Cody Stufflebean.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan High alum selected in MLB Draft

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School graduate Cade Perkins was selected in the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft. Perkins graduated from MHS in the spring of 2022 and is committed to play baseball at Cowley County Community College. The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins in the 19th round...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, KS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
K-StateSports

Myers Excited to be a Wildcat

Shaylee Myers will always remember the day that she arrived in Manhattan. It was July 4. The newest member of the Kansas State volleyball team hopes for many more memorable days to come as the 6-foot outside hitter from Lincoln, Nebraska, embarks upon her career as a Wildcat. "I'm so...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Digging into realignment and the Big 12's future

The Powercat Questions Podcast dives into projections for Kansas State football in 2022 before diving deep into college athletics realignment and the future of the Big 12 Conference. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Racially insensitive incident reported at Topeka sports complex

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incident at a Topeka sports complex has a local youth basketball team looking for another place to play. It happened during a teenage league game at SportZone in South Topeka. A team of 8th graders, called “Power 4,” were seen wearing racially insensitive uniforms. The all-white team used names that are […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas gas prices continue to fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prices keep going down at gas stations throughout Kansas. In Topeka, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has fallen over 30 cents in the last month and is 15 cents lower than last week. The current average price of a gallon stands at $4.32.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Bob Bowlsby
KSNT News

The Ritchie House – Topeka’s historical home to freedom

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest standing homes in Topeka, the historical Ritchie House was once a stop on the Underground Railroad aiding slaves on their paths to freedom – now it serves as an educational and historical reminder about what the city of Topeka and its people truly embody.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations. The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas civic groups appeal decision to allow bills to stand as constitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Civic groups from around the Sunflower State have appealed the decision of the Court of Appeals to allow two Kansas bills to stand as constitutional. Kansas Appleseed says on Monday, July 18, along with the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, it appealed the Kansas Court of Appeals’ April decision in League of Women Voters v. Schwab.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#K State
Salina Post

K-State entomologist offers tips for protecting against wasps

MANHATTAN — A common problem many homeowners face is wasps taking up residence in their walls. Kansas State University entomologist Raymond Cloyd says, however, that not all wasps are harmful. “Wasps are beneficial, and they are part of the ecosystem,” Cloyd said. “They are predators to pest caterpillars and...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Local Guardsmen prepare for deployment to SE Asia until spring 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local National Guardsmen are preparing for deployment to Southeast Asia until the spring of 2023. The Kansas National Guard says at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a ceremony will be held to honor the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, ahead of their deployment at the Washburn Rural High School gymnasium, 5900 SW 61st St. It said the deploying soldiers will be under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WILLIAM ALLEN WHITE SCHOOL: Public comment meeting set for 2 pm Thursday; Emporia State clarifies available student-teacher positions

Residents who want to voice their concerns about a possible operations pause at Emporia’s William Allen White Elementary will have a chance to do so. The USD 253 Board of Education has slated a special meeting at 2 pm Thursday for the express purpose of hearing public comment, both on the immediate future of William Allen White and the staffing crisis plan. It will precede a special discussion meeting for the board at 3 pm. Both meetings will be at Mary Herbert. Both will be live-streamed on the district’s website, www.usd253.org.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka museum to acquire Cold War-era fighter jet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum in Topeka is set to receive a new addition this month in the form of a Cold War-era fighter jet. On May 19, 2022, the Combat Air Museum announced that it would be receiving a new jet later in the year. This jet is the F-15A Eagle tactical aircraft and is one of the original jets produced by the U.S. Air Force in the 1970s.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
JC Post

Kansas pilot dies in plane crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a plane crash just before noon Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 PV-7 piloted by 72-year-old Steven D. Stuckey of Topeka took off southbound. The pilot attempted to incline and turn west when the plane stalled, flipped and...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Drone helps catch Topekans accused of stealing from Kansas salvage yard

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were taken into custody on Tuesday following a break-in at a salvage yard in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in occurred at 3:50 a.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Netawaka Salvage yard near 330th and U.S. Highway 75. Deputies said they saw two men at the salvage yard and were soon joined by other members of law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
247Sports

247Sports

41K+
Followers
352K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy