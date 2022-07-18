ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

College football preseason awards week kicks off with Miami star nominated for Maxwell

By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Gja3_0gjYhgL700
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) sets up to pass during the University of Miami spring game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

In Miami, football never sleeps soundly.

And if it dozes for a minute, an alarm jolts it back to the forefront soon enough.

On Monday, the one signaling the start of preseason awards week sounded, and, naturally, one of the most prominent Miami Hurricanes was among the nominees for the Maxwell Award.

Canes quarterback and 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year Tyler Van Dyke was named to the watch list for the Maxwell, which goes to the player of the year at season’s end and was awarded to Alabama’s Bryce Young last season.

Van Dyke, heading into his third-year sophomore season, played in 10 games last season and started the final nine, completing 202 of 324 passes (62.3 percent) for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns, with six interceptions.

Van Dyke, listed at 6-4 and 224 pounds, ended the season with six consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards and at least three touchdown passes, becoming the first Power 5 quarterback quarterback to do so in a single season since LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019, when he won the Heisman Trophy.

The last Hurricane to win the Maxwell was Ken Dorsey in 2001, which also was the last time UM won a national title. The other past UM winners: Gino Torretta in 1992 and Vinny Testaverde in 1986.

Van Dyke will be available to the media on Thursday during the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is a first-round NFL prospect, according to some projections, if he leaves early after the 2022 season. He is tied for seventh in Miami football single-season history in touchdown passes (25) and posted the sixth best single-season completion percentage by a UM quarterback (62.3).

UM practice begins the first week of August. The Canes open the season at home at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
Miami Herald

Super Mario and The Cheetah: How they will save Hurricanes, Dolphins and football in Miami | Opinion

The mind reels back to that photograph that said it all: Miami owned football for a minute, therefore Miami owned sports in America.. Can it really be almost 40 years ago!?. It was the cover of Sports Illustrated, 1984 preseason football edition. The Hurricanes were coming off their first national championship, and the Dolphins had drafted a quarterback who electrified as a rookie and was about to shatter NFL passing records.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Maxwell Award#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Miami Herald

Expect Heat to take step back after quiet offseason? Adebayo: ‘They’re always counting us out’

The Miami Heat is on track to bring back most of last season’s roster that finished just one win short of reaching the NBA Finals. Considering how close that group came to winning a championship, it could be described as a successful offseason. But with other teams in the Eastern Conference like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks upgrading their rosters this summer, some could argue that teams have passed the Heat amid its quiet offseason.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Dolphins 53-man roster projection: Starters set but tough decisions to make on offense

The Dolphins enter training camp under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel with a tale of two stories on both sides of the ball. On defense, there’s little question about the unit’s makeup after the team retained the majority of its contributors, along with coordinator Josh Boyer. On offense, McDaniel will continue the work of implementing a new scheme with a number of returning players and key offseason additions.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
982
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy