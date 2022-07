No Tory would admit it, but in terms of projecting Britain on to the global stage Extinction Rebellion, or XR, has been one of the country’s most successful exports during the Brexit years. It was founded by organic farmer Roger Hallam, environmental campaigner Gail Bradbrook and a core of others in 2018, and among their first major actions was the blockading of four central London sites in April 2019 – a 10-day coup engrossingly chronicled in this documentary by Leigh Bloomfield, which should rightfully double up as a canny handbook on how to conduct civil disobedience.

PROTESTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO