Ortonville —Septemberfest is growing this year. For the first time, the event with run for four days total, with vendors in downtown Ortonville on Saturday and Saturday. “The big changes are that we are corroborating with the DDA and the Lions Club to make it an actual four day event, starting with food trucks on Thursday and then the actual Septemberfest vendors will be Saturday and Sunday,” said Fred Waybrant, Brandon Township parks and recreation director.

ORTONVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO