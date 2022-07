Police: 1 dead, another critically injured in Kansas shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man armed with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested just prior to entering a Walmart on Friday by Shawnee County deputies. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and patrol deputies were executing a search warrant and an attempt to locate on Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, of Topeka on July 22, 2022. This was being done in relation to a criminal threat investigation. He was later found walking in a Walmart parking lot around 6 p.m. at 2600 Rochester Rd.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO