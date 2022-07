BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After a strong year in the classroom, the Lehigh men's basketball team was recognized with a Team Academic Excellence Award, as announced by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Thursday. It's the third straight season the Mountain Hawks have received the award. Teams with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2021-22 academic year were honored. In addition, rising seniors Reed Fenton and Evan Taylor were both named to the NABC Honors Court.

