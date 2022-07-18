ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Most valuable crops grown in Alabama

By Stacker
selmasun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of the most valuable crops...

selmasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Turkish software company relocating headquarters to Alabama

An Istanbul-based software platform will be moving its headquarters to Birmingham after an investment from the Alabama Futures Fund. The AFF announced this morning that it recently placed an investment in Stroma Vision, Inc. Stroma uses on-location cameras and access control equipment to monitor conditions in production, manufacturing or service...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crops#Stacker
AL.com

Could Biden’s offshore drilling plan cripple crucial revenue source for coastal Alabama?

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Oil and gas revenue leases produced so much of a boost for Alabama’s Gulf Coast last year that Gov. Kay Ivey decided to travel to Spanish Fort in October and announce $41 million in projects while blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.
ALABAMA STATE
Atmore Advance

Alabama Power announces rate change beginning in August

Because of the rising cost of fuel, Alabama Power will be adjusting its monthly rate beginning in August, according to officials. According to officials, the typical residential customer bill will increase by approximately $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel. This price change is still below the national average, according to officials.
ATMORE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

COVID-19 cases more than double in Alabama

MADISON COUNTY – COVID-19 cases are increasing in Alabama, and North Alabama is experiencing a dramatic rise in patients. During the past month, COVID-19 cases in Alabama hospitals have more than doubled. However, hospital officials say are dealing with fewer severe cases, compared to the start of 2022. “But...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama Restaurants That Are Worthy Of A Road Trip

Some of the best food in the world is found in the great state of Alabama. Southern cooking trumps them all. The mom-and-pop restaurants in Alabama rival all other states. Alabama BBQ. Fried everything. Our desserts like Banana Pudding, Red Velvet Cake, or Pecan Pie. 7 iconic Alabama restaurants you...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
click orlando

For DeSantis, money flows from Alabama to Wyoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for re-election in November, he has drawn attention across the country as a potential 2024 candidate for president. With that has come cash. Lots of cash. In big chunks and pocket change. From Tallahassee to Honolulu. [TRENDING: Cities with most expensive...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thisisalabama.org

These custom knives have an Alabama connection

Old circular saws or even grandpa’s beat-up ax head find new purpose as beautiful custom knives in the hands of Mike Chatham of Bay Minette. Chatham heats and pounds the metal in his Baldwin County shop, then adds handles crafted from wood or even antlers to make knives for hunting or cooking.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WAFF

Omicron variant spreading quickly in Alabama

Ten days ago, six people in the shelter tested positive for COVID. Huntsville leaders working on more permanent solution for trash pickup. The City is bringing in 9 new garbage trucks to help with pickup delays. WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast. Updated: 13 hours ago. WAFF 10 p.m. Monday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama childcare workers now eligible for $3,000 quarterly bonuses

Alabama childcare workers are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 a quarter, double the amount initially announced, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. The Childcare Workforce Stabilization grants will pay up to $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time employees for all five remaining quarterly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy