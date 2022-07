In 1960, twenty-four miles northeast of Ludington, Camp Sauble State Prison opened near Free Soil in Mason County, Michigan as a minimum-security system. Twenty-eight years later in 1988, it became a juvenile “boot camp” for kids who were already heading down the wrong path of life. The kids were subjected to a three-month stay, at which time they were treated as if they were in the army with extensive discipline and physical training. Many of the inmates had faced prison thanks to drug-related crimes; the facility was called the "ice cream camp" for a couple of reasons:

FREE SOIL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO