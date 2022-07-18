ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon trial: Jury selection set to begin

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection is set to begin on Monday in the trial of...

USA TODAY

Jury in Bannon contempt trial expected to be seated Tuesday; opening statements to follow

WASHINGTON – Jury selection in the contempt trial of former White House strategist Steve Bannon is expected to be completed early Tuesday after a full day of questioning in which several prospective panelists expressed little regard for the longtime Trump aide while many reported that they had monitored the House committee’s investigation of the Capitol attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors called their first witness to the stand Tuesday and began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully ignored a congressional subpoena in open defiance of the U.S. government. Bannon, a longtime adviser and strategist for former President Donald Trump, was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Under questioning Tuesday from Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn, Kristin Amerling, the chief counsel for the Jan. 6 committee, went through a detailed explanation of the committee’s role, the Bannon subpoena and why the panel felt it was important to compel his testimony. Amerling said Bannon’s public statements leading up to the riot “suggested he might have some advanced knowledge of the events of Jan. 6.” Amerling said there were multiple indications that Bannon “might have had some discussions with individuals in the White House, including the president.” The day’s session ended with Amerling being questioned by the prosecution. The trial was scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Steve Bannon profile

Amid his battles with the House committee, a profile of Steve Bannon: his politics, his background, and his role in Trump’s orbit.
POTUS
Salon

Steve Bannon's unlikely criminal trial: First of its kind in almost 40 years

It is no understatement to say that the United States is experiencing its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, "with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the division of the country into warring red and blue enclaves," as Robert Kagan wrote last year in the Washington Post. Or, to paraphrase Donald Trump's 2016 tactician Steve Bannon, the U.S. is undergoing a "deconstruction of the state."
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York City

The funeral of Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, is being held in New York City, bringing the family together for a rare public gathering. Ms Trump, 73, died last week after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment. Among those in attendance are Donald and Ivana's...
POTUS
SFGate

Jury nearly set in Jan. 6 contempt trial of Trump aide Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON - Jury selection is nearly complete and opening statements are expected Tuesday in the federal trial of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

