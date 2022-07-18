Emu is Now ‘Internet Famous’ After Interrupting Various Video Shoots [WATCH]

Chris Reed

Allow me to introduce you to Emmanuel.

This famous Emu has a lot of folks talking about it after a video shows the huge bird interrupting a number of videos from a farmhouse.

During various tutorials on farm animals, Emmanuel just shows up and goes straight for the person's phone.

Apparently, this happens quite often and at one point you can hear the person attempting to produce these videos submit to Emmanuel.

Still, as rude as it may be of Emmanuel, the internet has certainly fallen in love with this Emu.

Here's a quick video that shows Emmanuel interrupting a few attempted tutorials from a farm.

At times Emmanuel appears to be relaxed and not into interrupting video from the farm. Here's one where Emmanuel seems to be enjoying the company.