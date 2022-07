When it's this hot out, you can either whine and complain or you can have some fun with it! We decided to have some fun!. Anyday now you'll see the first meteorologist of the year try to bake cookies on a car dashboard or fry an egg on a manhole cover. So clever! Do you want to know who's really clever? The residents of this great state of Louisiana! I asked you to fill in the blank and by did you deliver! Check out the answers to 'Fill in the Blank: It's so hot in Louisiana that __________?' Enjoy!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO