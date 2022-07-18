ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Robert E. Hart

warwickonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert E. Hart Sgt. PPD (Ret.), 71, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Donna M. (Flynn) Hart. Born in Providence, a son of the late Richard W. and Hazel K. (Mowry) Hart, he had resided in North Providence for 32 years. Bob...

Annette D. Raiche

Annette D. (Marquis) Raiche, age 93, of Warwick, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Brentwood Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Raymond N. Raiche. Born in Woonsocket, Annette was the daughter of the late Ovide and Lydia (Barrette) Marquis. Ray and Annette...
WARWICK, RI
Marilyn A. Rigney

Marilyn A. (Gormly) Rigney, 94, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Kent Regency. She was the wife of the late John W. Rigney. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John B. and Hazel (Hodgson) Gormly. Marilyn was the beloved mother of Marilyn A. Kelly, John P. Rigney, Lori-Ann Willens Brian P. Rigney and the late Michael P. Rigney. Loving grandmother of Shane Morgenweck, Michael Rigney, Tara Dionizio, William Rigney, David Willens, Lindsay Bagdis, Daniel Willens and the late John Rigney. Loving great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Zoe, Jake and Ryan. She was the sister of Patricia Harrigan, Rosemary Rice, Joan Falcone, John Gormly, Susan Gormly, and the late Dolores Fagnant and Linda Sauerman.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Sally S. Phillips

Sally S. Phillips, 88, died Friday, July 16, 2022. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Phillips. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Helen O. (Branch) DeStefano. Sally had worked in the jewelry industry for many years. She was extremely talented at sewing, crocheting and quilting. She loved to make clothes, doll dresses, scarves and blankets to give to family and friends. She also loved gardening, antiques and combing the beach seeing what treasures she could discover. She was the beloved mother of Vincent C. Fava, Pamela A. Costello (Robert), David A. Fava (Kathleen), Kevin J. Fava (Kathleen) and Kenneth W. Phillips, Jr. She was the loving sister of Larry DeStefano, Louise Bennett, Thomas DeStefano, the late Anthony DeStefano, Donald DeStefano and Christine DeStefano Branch. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great-grandson.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Probate Court Hearings

Sale of Real Estate for property located at 258 Milton Road, Warwick, RI 02888, further designated as Assessor’s Plat 289 Lot 328 for hearing August 4, 2022. COSTANTINO, Peter E. alias Peter Ernest Costantino, esq. Executor’s 1st Account; for hearing August 4, 2022. DENIS, Frances alias Frances LaFazia,...
WARWICK, RI

