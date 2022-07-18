Robert E. Hart

Marilyn A. (Gormly) Rigney, 94, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Kent Regency. She was the wife of the late John W. Rigney. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John B. and Hazel (Hodgson) Gormly. Marilyn was the beloved mother of Marilyn A. Kelly, John P. Rigney, Lori-Ann Willens Brian P. Rigney and the late Michael P. Rigney. Loving grandmother of Shane Morgenweck, Michael Rigney, Tara Dionizio, William Rigney, David Willens, Lindsay Bagdis, Daniel Willens and the late John Rigney. Loving great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Zoe, Jake and Ryan. She was the sister of Patricia Harrigan, Rosemary Rice, Joan Falcone, John Gormly, Susan Gormly, and the late Dolores Fagnant and Linda Sauerman.
