Robert E. Hart

Sally S. Phillips, 88, died Friday, July 16, 2022. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Phillips. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Helen O. (Branch) DeStefano. Sally had worked in the jewelry industry for many years. She was extremely talented at sewing, crocheting and quilting. She loved to make clothes, doll dresses, scarves and blankets to give to family and friends. She also loved gardening, antiques and combing the beach seeing what treasures she could discover. She was the beloved mother of Vincent C. Fava, Pamela A. Costello (Robert), David A. Fava (Kathleen), Kevin J. Fava (Kathleen) and Kenneth W. Phillips, Jr. She was the loving sister of Larry DeStefano, Louise Bennett, Thomas DeStefano, the late Anthony DeStefano, Donald DeStefano and Christine DeStefano Branch. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great-grandson.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO