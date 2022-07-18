Bruce Springsteen is a grandpa! See photo of his first grandchild

Y’all, it’s been a journey. After Jennifer Lopez announced through her newsletter that one of the two wedding dresses she wore for her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck on July 16 was “from an old movie,” the internet flew into a research frenzy. Even with coordinated efforts across platforms — we’re talking Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, but mostly Instagram — this case has been tough to crack. However, thanks to the dedication of a few intrepid souls, I am happy to report that Lopez’s first wedding dress, the one “from an old movie,” that the Marry Me star saved for years has been identified. Lopez’s vintage wedding dress is Alexander McQueen’s Floral Jacquard Full-Skirt Gown.

