If you’re looking to start or expand your truck collection, you have some great options!. Classic Chevy pickup trucks are all the rage on the collector market. They are outpacing the ‘typical’ suspects like muscle cars and vintage sports, by a significant measure. If you’re looking to get into the classic truck market, or expand your collection, here are some great options for you to choose from at the upcoming Classic Car Auction's Sioux Falls, South Dakota event on July 30th.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO