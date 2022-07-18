Dua Lipa, Kim Jones, Gigi Hadid and More Will Headline This Year’s Forces of Fashion Summit

“I get a lot of calls that are like, ‘I’m worried about you on that job. Are people being mean?’ ” Canfield, 30, says with a laugh. “That job,” of course, is her role as the long-suffering assistant Jess Jordan in HBO’s Succession, which has been renewed for a fourth season. But in The Missing, David E. Kelley’s new crime drama coming in November on Peacock, Canfield trades her blazer for a badge as an ambitious young detective. “When I was talking to David about the character, I asked, ‘Why do you think she got into police work?’ ” she says. “And he was like, ‘I think that she grew up watching Law & Order.’ I love that.” Sportmax dress. Fashion Editor: Malina Gilchrist.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO