ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dua Lipa, Kim Jones, Gigi Hadid and More Will Headline This Year’s Forces of Fashion Summit

By André-Naquian Wheeler
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In its sixth year, Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit will return as a virtual and in-person event in both New York and London on October 14. The event will allow audiences to watch Vogue editors from around the world...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule

JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Bella Hadid Takes Us Back to the '90s With Denim and Leopard-Print Skirt

Bella Hadid has brought back the '90s leopard-print trend. The supermodel and Kin Euphorics partner shared pics of her latest off-duty look yesterday, including some snaps where she poses by some lovely pink flowers and others aboard a private jet. The casual layered look includes a denim skirt with a ruffled leopard-print hem, calling back to the days when animal-print accents popped up in several celebs' casual looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Makes a Cardigan Work for Summer

The heatwave hit hard this week, and we've all had to adjust our sartorial choices accordingly. Kendall Jenner has the right idea with her latest navel-baring, cruise-inspired look. Spotted out running errands in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old model wore an ensemble that’s perfect to breeze through the scorching hot weather....
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Designer Bob Mackie doubles down on criticism of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look: 'Nobody should be wearing that dress'

At 83, legendary costume designer Bob Mackie — creator of the famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress made for Marilyn Monroe — still holds nothing back. The brainchild behind many other iconic designs, worn by those including Carol Burnett, Cher and Judy Garland, recently doubled down on his thoughts about Kim Kardashian wearing that crystal-covered gown, famously worn by Monroe when she sang to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Vogue Magazine

Meghan Markle Serves Up a Lesson in Chic Summer Workwear

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle can pull off any look, from formal attire by sustainable designers like Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst, and Maggie Marilyn to casual ensembles, such as double denim. Meghan’s latest workwear-inspired outfit is another to add to her impressive roster of sartorial serves.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Chloë Grace Moretz Sharpens Up for ‘The Ballad of Ruby Salem’ in Cinched Top and Leather Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chloë Grace Moretz brought slick style to the set of her latest project, the Amazon sci-fi series “The Ballad of Ruby Salem.” While filming the show with Gary Carr in New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood, Moretz wore a long-sleeved navy top with a deep paneled neckline. Adding further dimension to the piece was a large front panel that created a layered silhouette, cinched with a knotted black leather belt. Completing the “Dark Shadows” star’s modern ensemble was a pair of slim-fitting navy trousers, which included small side splits on their hems. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer Co-Hosted Saks’s Annual Summer Soiree in the Hamptons

Saks’s summer soiree in the Hamptons has become something of a seasonal highlight. This time around, CEO Marc Metrick welcomed guests at one of his favorite Long Island haunts, a charming diner specializing in—what else!—lobster rolls. On arrival, chilled flutes of Champagne and plates of seafood were passed just as the sun was setting. Dressed in a form-fitting burgundy red shirt dress by LaQuan Smith, Keke Palmer looked particularly striking in the warm evening light. “I love that I don’t have to wear a jacket in the summer or too many clothes,” she said. “It feels good to show a little skin. And who doesn’t love a party in the summer?”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Edward Enninful
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
POPSUGAR

Magic Mike Live Puts the Everyday Girl's Needs First

Channing Tatum knows what he's doing when it comes to bringing the sexy — in a digestible, wholesome way that only he can. He's riled audiences into a sweaty frenzy with a blow torch and a floor grind in the Magic Mike franchise and warmed hearts in a wholesome film about a soldier and his "Dog."
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

Ryan Gosling Channels ‘Barbiecore’ in Pink Gucci Pants for ‘The Gray Man’ London Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Gosling is continuing his “Ken-ergy” for his latest appearance for “The Gray Man.” On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actor attended the London premiere of his newest Netflix movie at the BFI Southbank wearing a pastel-colored suit by Gucci, featuring a lilac suit jacket over a white button-down paired with Millennial pink trousers and white leather shoes.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East Hampton Gosling was styled by Mark...
NFL
Glamour

Simone Ashley Traded in Her Bridgerton Corset for a Cutout LBD at the Gray Man Premiere

Simone Ashley is trading in her Bridgerton corsets for some sexy cutouts. On July 13, Ashley arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a strappy black Mônot dress with cutouts along the abdomen, back, chest, and collar bones. Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray—who also put together Florence Pugh’s iconic sheer Barbiecore moment—had Ashley pair the look with black pumps, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and a watch by TAG Heuer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Forces Of Fashion#Spring Studios#Fendi#Dior Men#British#European#Vogue Club#Newyork Presbyterian
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Looks Sun-Kissed in a Green Corset Minidress

Hailey Bieber looks like a sun-kissed goddess in her latest party look. The model stepped out this weekend to celebrate the marriage of two of her friends, Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Rothberg (the head of brand at Bieber's skincare brand, Rhode). To the ceremony and fete, Bieber wore a...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Britney Spears had to wait until her second album to announce that she was not...
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

’90s Supermodels Had the Best Airport Style

If you’re in the market for a new airport look, look to the supermodels of decades past: Cindy, Christy, Linda, and more. Once upon a time in the ‘90s, the idea of a supermodel dressing up for the airport felt…different. Their looks weren’t hyper-stylized and intricately curated. Instead, the ensembles felt less tailored for the paparazzi, packed full of that laid-back insouciance that existed before social media. Their first-class getups felt incredibly casual and followed a simple formula: easygoing pants, comfortable shoes, and a jacket. No heels in sight!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Five Breakout Actors, Dressed to the Nines

“I get a lot of calls that are like, ‘I’m worried about you on that job. Are people being mean?’ ” Canfield, 30, says with a laugh. “That job,” of course, is her role as the long-suffering assistant Jess Jordan in HBO’s Succession, which has been renewed for a fourth season. But in The Missing, David E. Kelley’s new crime drama coming in November on Peacock, Canfield trades her blazer for a badge as an ambitious young detective. “When I was talking to David about the character, I asked, ‘Why do you think she got into police work?’ ” she says. “And he was like, ‘I think that she grew up watching Law & Order.’ I love that.” Sportmax dress. Fashion Editor: Malina Gilchrist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag

Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy