Wounded dad swipes pistol from shooter during Brooklyn parking clash: ‘He would have shot my son more’ (EXCLUSIVE)

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video opening fire on a Brooklyn street. It happened on Sunday at 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues. Police say the gunman opened fire, hitting four people, before running away. One victim was hit in the torso, one in the leg, one in the head, and one with a graze wound to the back. Fortunately no one was killed. The shooting was one of nine that took place this weekend, which left at least a dozen people injured. The stretch of gun violence extended into the week, with a 14-year-old being shot and killed after in Harlem. Later Wednesday, Adams will be participating in an event with Mayors Against Illegal Guns discuss further efforts to reduce gun violence. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO