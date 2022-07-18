ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded dad swipes pistol from shooter during Brooklyn parking clash: ‘He would have shot my son more’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brooklyn Reader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brooklyn dad, bleeding from a gunshot wound, put his son’s life first. Gabriel...

LG.945
2d ago

I can guarantee you the son and dad duo were talking trash over the parking spot thinking they were going to intimate the shooter until he pulled out his gun and foiled their plot. Guarantee you these two were asking for and got it....now it's we victims..boo hoooo hoooo

Regal Journey
2d ago

If you ever need a job sir, and don't mind relocating, the Uvalde Texas Police department is looking for a few brave men.

