Adams rakes in real estate donations

For the foreseeable future, Sonoma County residents can continue to access low-interest loans to cover costs like retrofitting a house for earthquakes, installing a greywater or solar system on a ranch or buying a pool cover.
There are now about 125 distinct projects eligible for county financing; the whole point is to reduce greenhouse gasses and fight climate change,
"Through energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy," said Jane Elias, one of the county staffers who runs SCEIP. That stands for Sonoma County Energy Independence Program, and for over a decade, it’s been helping county property owners be safer and save energy and...
