Real Estate

Adams rakes in real estate donations

By Brooklyn Reader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Eric Adams is filing his coffers well ahead...

Newsweek

Worker Hailed As 'Entire Department' Quits Multi-Million Firm Over Pay Rise

An employee has been praised by the internet for leaving his job after his boss refused him a pay rise, quoting it would be unfair to his coworkers. In a post shared on Reddit on Sunday, the worker, who goes by the username u/NonVeganMillennial, explained that a year ago he asked his boss for a 15 percent raise, to get on an even level with the wider industry average, providing industry statistics to back up his claims.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

‘A Damaged Brand’: Former Celsius Employee on the Crypto Lender’s Mismanagement and Alleged Token Manipulation

Now-insolvent crypto lending company Celsius Network operated in a hectic, chaotic and disorganized manner, according to one former employee. Timothy Cradle, the platform’s former compliance and financial crimes director, told CoinDesk TV “of sloppiness and mismanagement” at the company. “Certain teams were too small and communication was...
MARKETS
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County keeps clean energy loan program going, for now

For the foreseeable future, Sonoma County residents can continue to access low-interest loans to cover costs like retrofitting a house for earthquakes, installing a greywater or solar system on a ranch or buying a pool cover.    There are now about 125 distinct projects eligible for county financing; the whole point is to reduce greenhouse gasses and fight climate change,   "Through energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy," said Jane Elias, one of the county staffers who runs SCEIP. That stands for Sonoma County Energy Independence Program, and for over a decade, it’s been helping county property owners be safer and save energy and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
pymnts

Citi Now Counts P2P Payments as Direct Deposits to Waive Fees

Citi is now accepting peer-to-peer (P2P) payments as direct deposits that qualify for checking account monthly service fee waivers, according to a Monday (July 18) statement emailed to PYMNTS. The move is part of the bank’s “ongoing commitment” to further financial inclusion in underserved communities. Citi said it is the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptopotato.com

Celsius Legal Team Argues That Customers Signed Over Their Crypto

Celsius’ lawyers claimed that almost 80% of the funds deposited on the platform were at its disposal, not the users’. After about a month of hemming and hawing, Celsius Network recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In the month leading up to the pretense dropping, customers’ access to their funds was cut off while the lender looked for ways to stay afloat.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

CoinPayments is Shutting Down in the US: You Have 5 Days Left to Withdraw Your Crypto

The cryptocurrency business, CoinPayments, ascribed its untimely end to AML laws and market developments. As a result, it instructed users to withdraw their crypto in five days. CoinPayments Advises US Users to Withdraw Assets Before its Shutdown. The closure of CoinPayments.net, a global payment gateway that accepts more than 120...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Stablecoins to Face Bank-Like U.S. Regulation Under Draft House Bill - Source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Issuers of so-called "stablecoins," virtual currencies whose value is pegged to traditional currencies, would face bank-like regulation and oversight under a draft bill from senior U.S. House lawmakers, according to a source familiar with the matter. Senior Democrats and Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Crypto Lender Babel Hires Kirkland as Adviser for Restructuring

Babel Finance , the Hong Kong-based crypto lender that froze withdrawals last month, has hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis to advise it on its restructuring, people with knowledge of the matter said. Flex Yang, the Babel co-founder who stepped down from day-to-day operations last year, has returned to oversee...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Are convertible notes the right way to fund your startup?

A convertible note is a debt instrument that typically converts into equity at a later date. Investors who invest in a note are effectively loaning money to the startup, but instead of getting their investment back as dollars with interest, they get it back in the form of equity once a valuation is assigned at a later fundraising round.
MARKETS
Fortune

Bankrupt crypto firm Celsius’s biggest creditor linked to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried has had an outsize role as a lender and creditor during the recent crypto crackup. Now, it has emerged that Bankman-Fried has an unexpectedly deep connection to the troubled crypto savings platform Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday.
MARKETS

