Most valuable crops grown in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress and condition reports. There were 4.8 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 10. Statewide, the average temperature was 77.5 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 2.07 inches, 1.22 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9% very short, 22% short, 59% adequate, and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 9% very short, 23% short, 65% adequate and 3% surplus.
