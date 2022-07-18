Most valuable crops grown in Illinois

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.1 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. The average temperature was 75.3 degrees last week, nearly 1 degree (0.9) below normal. The statewide rainfall averaged 0.68 inches last week, almost even with the average. As of Sunday, corn silking around the state reached 60% while corn in the dough stage was at 6%. Soybeans blooming reached 41% while beans setting pods were at 8%. The crop conditions were mostly good to excellent, at 70% for corn and 62% for soybeans. The statewide wheat harvest is nearly complete, at 96%.

