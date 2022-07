HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation is the sponsor of a movie in Huckleberry Park at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22. The movie, “The Lorax,” tells the story of a 12-year-old boy searching for the one thing that will enable him to win the affection of the girl of his dreams. To find it, he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO