The teenager who survived a shark attack last week near Tallahassee, Florida, now faces an upcoming surgery to amputate one of her legs. Addison Bethea, a 17-year-old from the nearby city of Perry, was scalloping in shallow waters off the coast of Keaton Beach on Thursday when a shark suddenly approached and bit her. Neither authorities nor witnesses have been able to confirm the species of shark that attacked Bethea, although people who saw it happen later estimated that the animal was roughly 9 feet long.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO