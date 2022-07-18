ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week Ahead: July 18 - 24

Cover picture for the articleJuly 18 - 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days. July 18- 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days. Weather. Another warm week (it's summer, after all), but expect things to cool down a bit by the...

More trouble on the 6th Street Bridge

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read on for your mid-week batch of news. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. Echo Park: An osprey doesn't seem to be all that interested in all the rules at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
HeySoCal

10 LA bookstores for your inner geek

Geeks used to get a bad rap in pop culture, yet over the years, leaning into the geekiness within has grown in popularity. Non-prescription glasses, open D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] sessions and thoroughly enjoying other activities typically considered too geeky to admit have become points of pride and open community.
theeastsiderla.com

East L.A. residents mad over their medians

East Los Angeles -- Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park with new landscaping, walking paths, benches and exercise equipment. But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside...
Santa Clarita Radio

New Valencia In-N-Out In Later Stages Of Construction

The new In-N-Out Burger in Valencia is now in it’s later stages of construction bringing it closer to an opening day. “Our new location at 27510 The Old Road in Valencia is in the later stages of construction, however, it is still too early to predict an opening date,” said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out.
Eater

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
tripsavvy.com

Why Frank Gehry's New LA Hotel Will Change the City Forever

In 2003, famed architect Frank Gehry forever altered the downtown Los Angeles skyline when his metallic masterpiece, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, was unveiled. Now, he has done it again with The Grand LA, a $1-billion mixed-use complex anchored by the West Coast's first Conrad Hotel and a 45-story apartment tower.
KTLA

First unhoused residents move into Montebello tiny home village

The city of Montebello welcomed the first residents into its long-awaited tiny home village Tuesday. The Operation Stay Safe tiny home community is a 30-unit project that aims to give the unhoused members of the community a chance to receive health care, job training, mail services and resources to obtain permanent housing.
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-17-2022]

LA Soundscapes –> This Sunday at The Ford, the Chulita Vinyl Club lands with an interactive musical workshop and performance for youth and families. Tickets are $10, but guests can receive to two free kids tickets with every full-priced ticket purchased at the same time. Gates open at 9 a.m., performance begins at 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Secret LA

Roll Into Summer At WeHo’s Outdoor Pop-Up Roller Rink

West Hollywood and The Sunset Strip are teaming up to bring L.A. some summer roller-skating nostalgia. Popped up right on the iconic Sunset Strip, Angelenos can take advantage of the perfect weather and skate under our perfect blue skies. The Roller Rink features perfectly curated music daily and exclusive DJs sets on Saturdays. Each day, guests will experience some awesome brand takeovers and have a chance to get their hands on some exclusive merch.
foxla.com

Joe Rogan jokes about 'shooting homeless people' in LA

LOS ANGELES - Joe Rogan’s recent comments about "shooting homeless people" in Los Angeles is sparking backlash on social media, with people accusing the Spotify podcaster of inciting violence against the homeless. The viral clip shows Rogan interviewing fellow comedian Tom Segura during the July 14 episode of "The...
What Now Los Angeles

Crab N Spice Set to Open First Central LA Location in Carson

Crab N Spice, the seafood boil restaurant found in California, Nevada, and Arizona, is opening a new location in Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant will sit on the opposite side of a yet-to-be-determined drive-thru restaurant in the newly developed multi-purpose retail and office development. The new property next to America’s Tire also features a new Crumbl Cookies location, and an available 1,457 square-foot space between the two announced tenants. All restaurants feature their own patio at the front. The company’s eighth Crab N Spice location will be the most central in Los Angeles County, with the next closest being in Valencia, Palmdale, and Ventura.
foxla.com

LA County updates warning on beaches to avoid

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an updated "ocean water use warning" for some of its beaches. In a statement, officials said people should avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water at the following beaches:. Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa...
Orange County Business Journal

Randy’s Donuts Builds a Local Base

If you’ve driven on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, no doubt you’ve seen the iconic giant donut atop the roof of the flagship Randy’s Donuts building, a landmark that air travelers can see just before landing at LAX Airport. Orange County got its own giant donut last...
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Discover the Best Tide Pools near Los Angeles

Want to give your kids a hands-on nature experience with a dash of beach day thrown in for good measure? SoCal tide pools are teeming with colorful, interesting, fun-to-touch creatures that your kids will delight in discovering. Sea stars, sea urchins, crabs and anemones are just some of the tiny residents tucked-away in the shallow pools up and down our beaches and coastlines and they can’t wait to show off their fun features to curious toddlers and big kids.
