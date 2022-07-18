Dawson Knox on Josh Allen: 'It's a dream to play with a guy like that' (listen)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been a huge beneficiary of his quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen’s emergence as a top-flight NFL QB has allowed Knox to flourish. Knox deserves credit in his own right, however, the tight end knows it takes two to tango on the gridiron.

He gives Allen credit for helping his own game… but Knox also knows that feeling is mutual throughout the playmakers in the Bills locker room,

“I mean, it’s every receiver, tight end, running back–It’s everyone’s dream to play with a guy like that,” Knox told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

For more from Knox on Allen, check out the SiriusXM clip below: