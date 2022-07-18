ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 most important Bills of 2022: No. 10 Dawson Knox

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are readying to hit the field for 2022 training camp. It starts on July 24.

For the first time since the golden years of the franchise, the Bills have high hopes attached to them. Some in Buffalo are saying it’s a “Super Bowl or bust” type of year.

While football is undoubtedly a team game, there are individuals that will have more responsibility on their shoulder than the rest of their teammates. Some are obvious while others are a bit below the surface.

First up on our list of the 10 most important Bills players for the 2022 season is Dawson Knox:

Background

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Position: Tight end

Age: 25

Experience: 4th season

2022 cap hit: $2.745 million (via Spotrac)

2021 recap

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After two middling years in Buffalo after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, Knox finally broke out last season. So much so that it only took that one big year for his NFL peers to name him a top-10 player at his position.

His numbers simply tell the story. Here are his numbers from 2021 with his corresponding previous career-highs. Knox blew them all out of the water:

Catches: 49 (28)

Yards: 587 (388)

Touchdowns: 9 (3)

Big question: Was that a fluke?

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88)  Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s normal for a young player in the NFL to take a little time to settle in. Look no further than Bills quarterback Josh Allen only completing half of his passes as a rookie.

But just about every player who finally breaks out then has to prove it all over again. Was that a fluke from Knox? Or will we see it again in 2022?

In the NFL we’re more accustomed to seeing playmaking production out of tight ends in the modern game. But it’s still a bit of a luxury. Not every team has it, and if the Bills do, that would go a long way.

2022 outlook

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It’s a good year to be Knox.

While Cole Beasley was a slot receiver and not a tight end, his departure as a playmaker in the middle of the field could open things up for Knox even further.

There will still be others vying to replace Beasley, but Knox is going to be the most-trusted playmaker in the middle for Allen and it’s not close.

Knox put up a huge touchdown number last year, but he could stand to improve his catches and yards. This lack-of-Beasley situation could help him there.

Plus, Buffalo also signed OJ Howard during free agency. On certain occasions two tight end sets could take away from Knox’s production, but Howard will also command more attention from opposing defenses, thus helping Knox.

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
What the Browns are getting in Javon Wims

The Cleveland Browns continue making moves in free agency and have decided to add more depth to their receiving corps. The receivers look to be extremely solid this season with the addition of a few draft picks and a big name in Amari Cooper, but another underrated signing has arrived in Javon Wims.
CLEVELAND, OH
Here is what NFL executives said about Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. in ESPN offensive tackle rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to come to an agreement with LT Orlando Brown Jr. on a long-term contract extension despite making a significant offer. Some believe that it was a mistake to not get a long-term deal done, while others believe that Kansas City dodged a bullet. In ESPN’s recent survey of 50 NFL executives, coaches and players regarding the NFL’s top-10 offensive tackles, you tend to get an understanding of why the latter opinion is so prevalent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
