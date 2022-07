Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc has announced it has tapped a new license from the Italian market regulator, the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM). The exchange noted that the license will further complement its expansion efforts in Europe which it revealed recently that it wants to dive aggressively into recently. The OAM recently mandated that all companies offering crypto trading, custody, or other services meet set criteria, and Coinbase exchange said it is one of the first outfits to meet the established criteria.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO