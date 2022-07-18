Brady doesn’t rule out playing beyond 2022

FOXBORO -- Get ready, Patriots fans. Training camp is just around the corner.Patriots players will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 26, with the first session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium the next day on Wednesday, July 27. That is one of the six practice sessions that the team announced on Tuesday that will be open to the public, with more sessions to come. It will give football fans a chance to get an up-close look at Bill Belichick swinging around his whistle and Mac Jones slinging some passes ahead of the 2022 season.Here are the sessions announced by the Patriots:Wednesday, July 27Thursday, July 28Frida, July 29Saturday, July 30Tuesday, August 16 (joint practice with Panthers)Wednesday, August 17 (joint practice with Panthers)Times are still TBD and will be updated on the Patriots training camp website.Training camp will conclude with those two joint sessions with the Panthers, leading up to New England's preseason game against Carolina on Friday, Aug. 19.The Patriots will also have joint sessions with Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. This year marks the 20th straight camp for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO